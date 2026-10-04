ABC Apartment / agência campo espacial

© Igor Ribeiro

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors

Coordination: Gabriel Dias

Project Team: Frederico Leite

General Construction: Cm2 Engenharia

City: Fortaleza

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project was designed for a young couple in their first apartment, who were looking for a space that could accommodate the daily routine of people who cook and frequently host friends. Working with an area of 60m² and a limited budget, the strategy adopted was one of subtraction to reveal previously suppressed spatial qualities.