ABC Apartment / agência campo espacial

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Fortaleza, Brazil
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Architects: agência campo espacial
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Igor Ribeiro
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Manufacturers: Decortiles, Reka Iluminação
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Lead Architects: Gabriel Dias, Frederico Leite, Santiago Ridmuim, Aida da Costa
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- Coordination: Gabriel Dias
- Project Team: Frederico Leite
- General Construction: Cm2 Engenharia
- City: Fortaleza
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project was designed for a young couple in their first apartment, who were looking for a space that could accommodate the daily routine of people who cook and frequently host friends. Working with an area of 60m² and a limited budget, the strategy adopted was one of subtraction to reveal previously suppressed spatial qualities.