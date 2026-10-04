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ABC Apartment / agência campo espacial

ABC Apartment / agência campo espacial - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, CountertopABC Apartment / agência campo espacial - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairABC Apartment / agência campo espacial - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairABC Apartment / agência campo espacial - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair, SinkABC Apartment / agência campo espacial - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Fortaleza, Brazil
  • Architects: agência campo espacial
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Igor Ribeiro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Decortiles, Reka Iluminação
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Dias, Frederico Leite, Santiago Ridmuim, Aida da Costa
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ABC Apartment / agência campo espacial - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. The project was designed for a young couple in their first apartment, who were looking for a space that could accommodate the daily routine of people who cook and frequently host friends. Working with an area of 60m² and a limited budget, the strategy adopted was one of subtraction to reveal previously suppressed spatial qualities.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "ABC Apartment / agência campo espacial" [Apartamento ABC / agência campo espacial] 04 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186035/abc-apartment-agencia-campo-espacial> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Igor Ribeiro

ABC 公寓 / agência campo espacial

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