Under the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture

© Yumeng Zhu

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Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Jin Yuan,Chen Li ，Ji Shaomin, Zhang Zhiyi, Tan Zexi, Zhou Xinyang, Liu Binna, Zhang Zehong, Xue Tong

Clients: Art at Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai Guangdong 2026

Chief Planner Art At Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai Guangdong 2026: Sun Qian

Curator Art At Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai Guangdong 2026: HUBRAT

Curator Yugengyueyun Section Fishing And Farming Cabanas 20 For Art Field Nanhai Guangdong Season 3: Wang Zigeng

Executive Curator Yugengyueyun Section Fishing And Farming Cabanas 20 For Art Field Nanhai Guangdong Season 3: Ren Yuqing

Lead Designers: Jin Yuan, Chen Li, Ji Shaomin

Fabric Design: Qi Qi

City: Foshan

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. At the invitation of the Art at Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai， Multi-Architecture designed an installation for the "Yugengyueyun Section--Fishing and Farming Cabanas 2.0" zone. Nanhai has long been renowned for its "mulberry-dike-fish-pond" system—a cyclical mode of production and living where mulberry trees are grown and silkworms raised on the dikes, while fish are cultivated in the ponds, with land and water mutually nourishing one another. In this setting, fishing nets serve not only as tools for the catch but also as familiar, natural elements of daily labor when hung out to dry.