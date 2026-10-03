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Under the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture

Under the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture - Image 2 of 18Under the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture - Interior PhotographyUnder the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture - Interior PhotographyUnder the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture - Image 5 of 18Under the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture - More Images+ 13

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Pavilion
Foshan, China
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Jin Yuan,Chen Li ，Ji Shaomin, Zhang Zhiyi, Tan Zexi, Zhou Xinyang, Liu Binna, Zhang Zehong, Xue Tong
  • Clients: Art at Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai Guangdong 2026
  • Chief Planner Art At Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai Guangdong 2026: Sun Qian
  • Curator Art At Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai Guangdong 2026: HUBRAT
  • Curator Yugengyueyun Section Fishing And Farming Cabanas 20 For Art Field Nanhai Guangdong Season 3: Wang Zigeng
  • Executive Curator Yugengyueyun Section Fishing And Farming Cabanas 20 For Art Field Nanhai Guangdong Season 3: Ren Yuqing
  • Lead Designers: Jin Yuan, Chen Li, Ji Shaomin
  • Fabric Design: Qi Qi
  • City: Foshan
  • Country: China
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Under the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture - Image 8 of 18
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. At the invitation of the Art at Qiaoshan – Art Field Nanhai Multi-Architecture designed an installation for the "Yugengyueyun Section--Fishing and Farming Cabanas 2.0" zone. Nanhai has long been renowned for its "mulberry-dike-fish-pond" system—a cyclical mode of production and living where mulberry trees are grown and silkworms raised on the dikes, while fish are cultivated in the ponds, with land and water mutually nourishing one another. In this setting, fishing nets serve not only as tools for the catch but also as familiar, natural elements of daily labor when hung out to dry.

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Cite: "Under the Drying Nets / Multi-Architecture" 03 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186023/under-the-drying-nets-multi-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yumeng Zhu

晒渔网 / 多重建筑工作室

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