PATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Hendre Bloem

Technical Team: Marius Botha, Martin Syvertsen

Design Team: Fritz Coetzee

City: Prince Albert

Country: South Africa

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Prince Albert in South Africa's Karoo, PATH is a one-bedroom retreat that explores the relationship between architecture, landscape, materiality, and scale. Arranged over two levels with an internal footprint of only 70m², the home reflects a deliberate commitment to minimising its environmental impact while creating a meaningful connection with its surroundings.