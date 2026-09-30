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PATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design

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PATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design - Exterior PhotographyPATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design - Exterior PhotographyPATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairPATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design - Exterior PhotographyPATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design - More Images+ 19

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Prince Albert, South Africa
  • Architects: Hendre Bloem Interior Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paris Brummer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dokter and Misses , Hendre Bloem Furniture , Stiles
  • Lead Architects: Hendre Bloem Interior Design
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Hendre Bloem
  • Technical Team: Marius Botha, Martin Syvertsen
  • Design Team: Fritz Coetzee
  • City: Prince Albert
  • Country: South Africa
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PATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design - Exterior Photography
© Paris Brummer

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Prince Albert in South Africa's Karoo, PATH is a one-bedroom retreat that explores the relationship between architecture, landscape, materiality, and scale. Arranged over two levels with an internal footprint of only 70m², the home reflects a deliberate commitment to minimising its environmental impact while creating a meaningful connection with its surroundings.

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Cite: "PATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design" 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186022/path-hendre-bloem-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paris Brummer

PATH 住宅 / Hendre Bloem Interior Design

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