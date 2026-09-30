PATH House / Hendre Bloem Interior Design

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Prince Albert, South Africa
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Architects: Hendre Bloem Interior Design
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Paris Brummer
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Manufacturers: Dokter and Misses , Hendre Bloem Furniture , Stiles
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Lead Architects: Hendre Bloem Interior Design
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- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Hendre Bloem
- Technical Team: Marius Botha, Martin Syvertsen
- Design Team: Fritz Coetzee
- City: Prince Albert
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Prince Albert in South Africa's Karoo, PATH is a one-bedroom retreat that explores the relationship between architecture, landscape, materiality, and scale. Arranged over two levels with an internal footprint of only 70m², the home reflects a deliberate commitment to minimising its environmental impact while creating a meaningful connection with its surroundings.