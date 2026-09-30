Matriz House / Estúdio Zargos

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Brazil Architects: Estúdio Zargos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 550 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Manuel Sá, Studio Tertulia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Baracho Pedras , Focco Esquadrias , Mekal , Taj Revestimentos

Lead Architects: Zargos Rodrigues e Fred Rodrigues

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Matriz was born from a refusal to repeat the obvious. In surroundings marked by closely built houses and a repetition of predictable solutions, the architecture responds with introspection and openness: it closes itself off at the sides to preserve privacy, while directing the gaze toward the landscape in the background, transforming the house into a continuous path between the interior, water, nature, and the horizon. Outdoors, architecture and landscape become a single continuum: the water of the pool reflects the vegetation in the background, dissolving the boundaries between the house and nature.