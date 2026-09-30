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Matriz House / Estúdio Zargos

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Matriz House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Handrail, DeckMatriz House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, CountertopMatriz House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairMatriz House / Estúdio Zargos - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamMatriz House / Estúdio Zargos - More Images+ 29

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Zargos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá, Studio Tertulia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Baracho Pedras, Focco Esquadrias, Mekal, Taj Revestimentos
  • Lead Architects: Zargos Rodrigues e Fred Rodrigues
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Matriz House / Estúdio Zargos - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Handrail, Deck
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Matriz was born from a refusal to repeat the obvious. In surroundings marked by closely built houses and a repetition of predictable solutions, the architecture responds with introspection and openness: it closes itself off at the sides to preserve privacy, while directing the gaze toward the landscape in the background, transforming the house into a continuous path between the interior, water, nature, and the horizon. Outdoors, architecture and landscape become a single continuum: the water of the pool reflects the vegetation in the background, dissolving the boundaries between the house and nature.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Matriz House / Estúdio Zargos" [Casa Matriz / Estúdio Zargos] 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185997/matriz-house-estudio-zargos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

矩阵住宅 / Estúdio Zargos

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