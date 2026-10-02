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Terra Pavillion / Studio Sangath

Terra Pavillion / Studio Sangath - Exterior PhotographyTerra Pavillion / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, WoodTerra Pavillion / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, Stairs, ConcreteTerra Pavillion / Studio Sangath - Interior Photography, WoodTerra Pavillion / Studio Sangath - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

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Ahmedabad, India
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Terra Pavillion / Studio Sangath - Exterior Photography
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. The house is conceived through two distinct but interdependent conditions: the Earth Level and the Sky Level. The Earth Level is embedded within the natural slope of the site and contains the more private functions of the house. It is conceived as a solid, grounded mass deliberately inward and tactile.

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Studio Sangath
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GlassConcrete

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Cite: "Terra Pavillion / Studio Sangath" 02 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185995/terra-pavillion-studio-sangath> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Terra 展亭 / Studio Sangath

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