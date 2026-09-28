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Rice Husk House / SUMMARY

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Rice Husk House / SUMMARY - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairRice Husk House / SUMMARY - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, ShelvingRice Husk House / SUMMARY - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairRice Husk House / SUMMARY - Interior Photography, ConcreteRice Husk House / SUMMARY - More Images+ 29

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Esmoriz, Portugal
  • Team Lead: Samuel Gonçalves
  • Design Team: Pedro Penalva
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: FTS, Technical Solutions
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arouconstroi SA
  • City: Esmoriz
  • Country: Portugal
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Rice Husk House / SUMMARY - Image 6 of 34
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a flat, square-shaped plot oriented along a North-South axis, near a pine forest and the beach. The single-story structure fits within a context of similarly scaled, detached homes in a low-density setting.

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Cite: "Rice Husk House / SUMMARY" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185918/rice-husk-house-summary> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alexander Bogorodskiy

稻壳屋 / SUMMARY

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