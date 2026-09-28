Rice Husk House / SUMMARY

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Esmoriz, Portugal
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Architects: SUMMARY
- Area: 146 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Alexander Bogorodskiy, Joaquin Mora
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Team Lead: Samuel Gonçalves
- Design Team: Pedro Penalva
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: FTS, Technical Solutions
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arouconstroi SA
- City: Esmoriz
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a flat, square-shaped plot oriented along a North-South axis, near a pine forest and the beach. The single-story structure fits within a context of similarly scaled, detached homes in a low-density setting.