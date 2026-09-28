Rice Husk House / SUMMARY

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Team Lead: Samuel Gonçalves

Design Team: Pedro Penalva

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: FTS, Technical Solutions

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Arouconstroi SA

City: Esmoriz

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a flat, square-shaped plot oriented along a North-South axis, near a pine forest and the beach. The single-story structure fits within a context of similarly scaled, detached homes in a low-density setting.