Pavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta

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Architects: Snøhetta
- Area: 5650 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Harold de Puymorin/HDP Photography
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- Category: Park, Residential Architecture, Community Center
- Client: New World Development Ltd
- Collaborator: Ronald Lu & Partners
- Country: Hong Kong
Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of Sky House, the final clubhouse at Pavilia Farm, Snøhetta's vision for a unique urban community centered around nature, wellbeing, and collective ownership is now realized in full. Located within New World Development's residential project in Tai Wai, Hong Kong, the four clubhouses create a vibrant green lung and urban farm amidst one of the world's most densely populated cities.