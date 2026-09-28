Pavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta

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Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of Sky House, the final clubhouse at Pavilia Farm, Snøhetta's vision for a unique urban community centered around nature, wellbeing, and collective ownership is now realized in full. Located within New World Development's residential project in Tai Wai, Hong Kong, the four clubhouses create a vibrant green lung and urban farm amidst one of the world's most densely populated cities.