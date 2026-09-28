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Pavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta

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Pavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta - Image 2 of 28Pavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta - Interior PhotographyPavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta - Exterior Photography, GardenPavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta - Interior PhotographyPavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta - More Images+ 23

Curated by Nina Vuga

Park, Residential Architecture, Community Center
Hong Kong
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Pavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta - Interior Photography
© Harold de Puymorin/HDP Photography

Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of Sky House, the final clubhouse at Pavilia Farm, Snøhetta's vision for a unique urban community centered around nature, wellbeing, and collective ownership is now realized in full. Located within New World Development's residential project in Tai Wai, Hong Kong, the four clubhouses create a vibrant green lung and urban farm amidst one of the world's most densely populated cities.

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Cite: "Pavilia Farm Clubhouses / Snøhetta" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185885/pavilia-farm-clubhouses-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Harold de Puymorin/HDP Photography

Pavilia Farm 会所 / Snøhetta

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