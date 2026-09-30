  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. PANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects

PANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects

Save

PANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects - Image 2 of 22PANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ShelvingPANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Shelving, GlassPANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingPANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects - More Images+ 17

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Shenyang, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  132
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: Fan Yawen (Senior Associate Partner), Xiao Yao, Hu Qiheng
  • Soft Furnishings: Home Gallery, YIJI
  • Lighting Design: Hangzhou Light Track Lighting Design Co., Ltd.，Kezimi Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Team: Nanjing Entuo Shiju Architectural Decoration Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenyang
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Shelving
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. PANE folds the rationality of ancient Greece and the spirit of the East into a pair of everyday shoes, shaping enduring pieces that bridge the classical and the contemporary. So when it arrives farther north, say wants it to carry not only the brand, but also the memory of this city. Shenyang's memory is layered from the old and the industrial. Here stand Western-style buildings left from the 1920s, alongside the heavy industry that later rose with a roar—hard, cold, carrying the blunt weight of machinery. Yet shoes are meant to be tried slowly, seated. How can a brand that does not wear time upon itself enter an industrial city? So say did not move a new city into Shenyang. Instead, it invited Shenyang's own time into the store.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
say architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "PANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects" 30 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185881/pane-mixc-shenyang-flagship-store-say-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

PANE沈阳万象城形象店 / say architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags