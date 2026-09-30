PANE MixC Shenyang Flagship Store / say architects

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Fan Yawen (Senior Associate Partner), Xiao Yao, Hu Qiheng

Soft Furnishings: Home Gallery, YIJI

Lighting Design: Hangzhou Light Track Lighting Design Co., Ltd.，Kezimi Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Construction Team: Nanjing Entuo Shiju Architectural Decoration Co., Ltd.

City: Shenyang

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. PANE folds the rationality of ancient Greece and the spirit of the East into a pair of everyday shoes, shaping enduring pieces that bridge the classical and the contemporary. So when it arrives farther north, say wants it to carry not only the brand, but also the memory of this city. Shenyang's memory is layered from the old and the industrial. Here stand Western-style buildings left from the 1920s, alongside the heavy industry that later rose with a roar—hard, cold, carrying the blunt weight of machinery. Yet shoes are meant to be tried slowly, seated. How can a brand that does not wear time upon itself enter an industrial city? So say did not move a new city into Shenyang. Instead, it invited Shenyang's own time into the store.