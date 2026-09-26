VyD Pavilion / ENNE Arquitectura

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Architects: ENNE Arquitectura
- Area: 61 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Albert Galeano
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Manufacturers: Ternium, Cetol, Loma Negra
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Lead Architects: Marcela Gadea y Matías Taborda
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Leadership Team: Matías Taborda
- Design Team: Mariel Bogado
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adrián González
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Oscar Villalba
Text description provided by the architects. In Argentina, a quincho is what we call the space where people gather to eat asados. This project is no exception, but it also serves as an excuse to colonize the back of a corner lot that hosts a single-family home. The architectural typology of the pre-existing house, more suited to a mid-block lot, had deepened the neglect of this empty space, turning it into a "non-place." We took advantage of the commission for the quincho to try to reverse this situation.