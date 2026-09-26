VyD Pavilion / ENNE Arquitectura

+ 15

Residential Architecture • Architects: ENNE Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 61 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Albert Galeano

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ternium Cetol , Loma Negra Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Marcela Gadea y Matías Taborda

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture

Leadership Team: Matías Taborda

Design Team: Mariel Bogado

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Adrián González

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Oscar Villalba

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Argentina, a quincho is what we call the space where people gather to eat asados. This project is no exception, but it also serves as an excuse to colonize the back of a corner lot that hosts a single-family home. The architectural typology of the pre-existing house, more suited to a mid-block lot, had deepened the neglect of this empty space, turning it into a "non-place." We took advantage of the commission for the quincho to try to reverse this situation.