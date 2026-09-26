Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Frederico Zanelato, Marcelo Marchesini

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: PROJETARENG

Engineering & Consulting > Services: ETEC

City: Caraíva

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of Vila Marebo, in southern Bahia, was born from the invitation of a long-time partner. The premise was clear: to create two independent blocks connected by a footbridge and a generous pergola. More than a residence, the proposal was to conceive a true village that embraces the lot. This fluid zoning encourages encounters, conversations, and leisure, transforming the pathways and surrounding spaces into environments of pure warmth and sensory experience.