Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos

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Caraíva, Brazil
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Architects: Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Oka Fotografia
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Frederico Zanelato, Marcelo Marchesini
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: PROJETARENG
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: ETEC
- City: Caraíva
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The design of Vila Marebo, in southern Bahia, was born from the invitation of a long-time partner. The premise was clear: to create two independent blocks connected by a footbridge and a generous pergola. More than a residence, the proposal was to conceive a true village that embraces the lot. This fluid zoning encourages encounters, conversations, and leisure, transforming the pathways and surrounding spaces into environments of pure warmth and sensory experience.