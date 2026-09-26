  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos

Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos

Save

Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ChairVila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos - Interior Photography, WoodVila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos - Interior Photography, WoodVila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairVila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Caraíva, Brazil
  • Coordination: Frederico Zanelato, Marcelo Marchesini
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: PROJETARENG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: ETEC
  • City: Caraíva
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Chair, Beam
© Oka Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Vila Marebo, in southern Bahia, was born from the invitation of a long-time partner. The premise was clear: to create two independent blocks connected by a footbridge and a generous pergola. More than a residence, the proposal was to conceive a true village that embraces the lot. This fluid zoning encourages encounters, conversations, and leisure, transforming the pathways and surrounding spaces into environments of pure warmth and sensory experience.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos" [Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos] 26 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185857/vila-marebo-frederico-zanelato-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Oka Fotografia

Vila Marebo / Frederico Zanelato | Arquitetos

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags