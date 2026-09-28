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Az-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE

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Az-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE - Exterior PhotographyAz-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE - Image 3 of 29Az-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE - Interior PhotographyAz-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE - Image 5 of 29Az-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Karaj, Iran
  • Architects: CROSSARCHITECTURE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  716
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Neel Studio
  • Lead Architects: Mehrdad Makaremi
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Mehrdad Makaremi, Maryam Golbarg, Mohsen Moghayedi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Afshin Masoudi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Farnood Ayeendar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vahid Ghasemi
  • General Contractor: Iman Zoji
  • Project Management: Matin Shahpouri
  • City: Karaj
  • Country: Iran
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Az-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE - Image 5 of 29
© Neel Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Az-Boroun — Persian for "from outside" — turns the edge between house and garden into a deep spatial threshold: three overlapping volumes form a deep frame, while two voids bring landscape, daylight, air, and movement into the section. Commissioned as a weekend villa with a lush garden, the project occupies two adjoining plots in Zafaranieh, on the western outskirts of Karaj, Iran. The elongated site is bounded by gardens to the north and south, making continuity with the landscape central to the brief. Rather than placing the house as an object within the garden, the design uses the depth of the site to make the landscape part of the spatial organization.

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CROSSARCHITECTURE
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StoneConcrete

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Cite: "Az-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185815/az-boroun-villa-crossarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Neel Studio

Az-Boroun 别墅 / CROSSARCHITECTURE

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