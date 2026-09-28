Az-Boroun Villa / CROSSARCHITECTURE

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Houses • Karaj, Iran Architects: CROSSARCHITECTURE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 716 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Neel Studio

Lead Architects: Mehrdad Makaremi

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Mehrdad Makaremi, Maryam Golbarg, Mohsen Moghayedi

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Afshin Masoudi

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Farnood Ayeendar

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vahid Ghasemi

General Contractor: Iman Zoji

Project Management: Matin Shahpouri

City: Karaj

Country: Iran

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Text description provided by the architects. Az-Boroun — Persian for "from outside" — turns the edge between house and garden into a deep spatial threshold: three overlapping volumes form a deep frame, while two voids bring landscape, daylight, air, and movement into the section. Commissioned as a weekend villa with a lush garden, the project occupies two adjoining plots in Zafaranieh, on the western outskirts of Karaj, Iran. The elongated site is bounded by gardens to the north and south, making continuity with the landscape central to the brief. Rather than placing the house as an object within the garden, the design uses the depth of the site to make the landscape part of the spatial organization.