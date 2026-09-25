Villas Raices / Vince Studio

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San Mateo, Costa Rica
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Architects: Vince Studio
- Area: 145 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Roberto D’Ambrosio
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Manufacturers: FARO Barcelona, Extralum, Granalto, METALCO, Piedras y Lajas, Porceramica, Stiebel
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Lead Architects: Juan Vicente González Murillo, Juan Diego Alvarado Sancho
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- Category: Houses
- Architectural Drawing: Jose Manuel Moreno Morales
- Procurement: Maria Jose Gonzalez Murillo
- Landscaping: Simple Paisajismo
- Interior Design And Furniture: Intero Design
- Electromechanical System: ELEMEC
- City: San Mateo
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Villas Raíces was born from the intention of inhabiting the mountain with the least possible impact, allowing the architecture to adapt to the terrain and not the other way around.