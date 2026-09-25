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Villas Raices / Vince Studio

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Villas Raices / Vince Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodVillas Raices / Vince Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, ChairVillas Raices / Vince Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodVillas Raices / Vince Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Chair, DeckVillas Raices / Vince Studio - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
San Mateo, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Vince Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roberto D’Ambrosio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FARO Barcelona, Extralum, Granalto, METALCO, Piedras y Lajas, Porceramica, Stiebel
  • Lead Architects: Juan Vicente González Murillo, Juan Diego Alvarado Sancho
  • Category: Houses
  • Architectural Drawing: Jose Manuel Moreno Morales
  • Procurement: Maria Jose Gonzalez Murillo
  • Landscaping: Simple Paisajismo
  • Interior Design And Furniture: Intero Design
  • Electromechanical System: ELEMEC
  • City: San Mateo
  • Country: Costa Rica
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Villas Raices / Vince Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Roberto D’Ambrosio

Text description provided by the architects. Villas Raíces was born from the intention of inhabiting the mountain with the least possible impact, allowing the architecture to adapt to the terrain and not the other way around.

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Vince Studio
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WoodConcrete

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Villas Raices / Vince Studio" [Villas Raices / Vince Studio] 25 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185791/villas-raices-vince-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Roberto D’Ambrosio

Villas Raices 别墅 / Vince Studio

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