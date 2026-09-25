Villas Raices / Vince Studio

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Houses • San Mateo, Costa Rica Architects: Vince Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 145 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Roberto D’Ambrosio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project FARO Barcelona Extralum , Granalto , METALCO , Piedras y Lajas , Porceramica , Stiebel Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Juan Vicente González Murillo, Juan Diego Alvarado Sancho

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Architectural Drawing: Jose Manuel Moreno Morales

Procurement: Maria Jose Gonzalez Murillo

Landscaping: Simple Paisajismo

Interior Design And Furniture: Intero Design

Electromechanical System: ELEMEC

City: San Mateo

Country: Costa Rica

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Text description provided by the architects. Villas Raíces was born from the intention of inhabiting the mountain with the least possible impact, allowing the architecture to adapt to the terrain and not the other way around.