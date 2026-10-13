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Primary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

Primary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Exterior PhotographyPrimary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, ChairPrimary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Interior PhotographyPrimary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomPrimary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension
Straden, Austria
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Primary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects - Exterior Photography
© Emilian Hinteregger

Text description provided by the architects. Over the past 30 years, since the last general refurbishment of Straden Primary School, the requirements for school construction have changed considerably.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentExtensionAustria

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Cite: "Primary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects" 13 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185753/primary-school-straden-gangoly-and-kristiner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Emilian Hinteregger

Straden 小学 / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

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