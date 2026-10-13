Primary School Straden / Gangoly & Kristiner Architects

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Straden, Austria
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Architects: Gangoly & Kristiner Architects
- Area: 1530 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Emilian Hinteregger
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Lead Architects: Irene Kristiner, Dominik Troppan, Alexander Freydl
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools, Extension
- City: Straden
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Over the past 30 years, since the last general refurbishment of Straden Primary School, the requirements for school construction have changed considerably.