Yuelang Road Block Comprehensive Quality Enhancement / TJAD Original Design Studio

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Category: Pavilion

Design Team: Mou Xiaotong, Li Bin, Sun Ximeng, Zhu Yiting, Hong Feixiang, Gao Junru, Zhang Xiaolai, Wei Aoxuan, Wu Yujing (Intern), Huang Shuyu (Intern), Ma Ruixue (Intern), Li Fujun (Intern), Li Jinqi (Intern), Zhang Yawen (Intern)

Structural Design: He Tiansen, Wang Jinhua, Wang Rui, Mou Jie

Mep Design: Jiao Xueyuan, Shen Jian, Fang Tao

Water Supply And Drainage Design: Shang Jiajia, Cao Yang, Li Chao, Li Chaoyang

Lighting Design: Yang Xiu, Xu Xiaqing, Wang Xin, Cai Rong, Bian Chen, Wei Yanmeng

Client: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Qianjiang Century City Development and Construction Co., Ltd.

Construction Contractor: Zhejiang Guofeng Group Co., Ltd.

Supervision Unit: Zhejiang Gongcheng Construction Project Consulting Co., Ltd.

Lighting Manufacturer: Guangdong Hengtai Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Yuelang Road is located in the core area of Qianjiang Century City, Hangzhou, surrounded by six high-density commercial and office towers. Before renewal, this approximately 330-meter internal street primarily served office commuting, garage access, temporary parking and building logistics. Motor vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians and loading activities competed within the limited road space, while the building frontage spaces on both sides were fragmented by fences, planting, level changes and varied paving. The result was a commercial-office backstreet dominated by movement, with little space to pause. The design brings the roadway, pedestrian spaces and building frontage areas on both sides into a coordinated renewal framework. By relocating surface parking, reorganizing the street section, opening the building frontages, and introducing seating, outdoor dining and public activity spaces, it gradually establishes a continuous pedestrian and public-space system. At the same time, drawing on Yuelang Road's existing metropolitan nightscape, the design uses lunar phases as a recurring motif across structures, lighting and street furniture, making room for rest, outdoor dining, social interaction and nighttime activity alongside everyday circulation.