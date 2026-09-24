Berna House / Hiro Arquitectos

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Architects: Hiro Arquitectos
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
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Lead Architects: Mario Mogollón, Michael Ramirez
Text description provided by the architects. In Peruvian construction, brick masonry is rarely left exposed: it is built, plastered over, and disappears beneath the finish. Casa Berna begins by reversing this practice. The brick walls remain exposed, finished with a lime wash that lightens the surface without concealing it. Consequently, the bond, the joints, and the irregularities of the bricklaying remain visible on the entrance wall, the garden-facing facade, and in the living room. This is a constructive decision rather than a formal one, and it defines the character of the project.