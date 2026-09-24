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Berna House / Hiro Arquitectos

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Berna House / Hiro Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyBerna House / Hiro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, BrickBerna House / Hiro Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodBerna House / Hiro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, Stairs, CourtyardBerna House / Hiro Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Peru
  • Architects: Hiro Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Renzo Rebagliati
  • Lead Architects: Mario Mogollón, Michael Ramirez
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Sebastián Fernandez-Davila, Camila Campuzano
  • Country: Peru
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Berna House / Hiro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. In Peruvian construction, brick masonry is rarely left exposed: it is built, plastered over, and disappears beneath the finish. Casa Berna begins by reversing this practice. The brick walls remain exposed, finished with a lime wash that lightens the surface without concealing it. Consequently, the bond, the joints, and the irregularities of the bricklaying remain visible on the entrance wall, the garden-facing facade, and in the living room. This is a constructive decision rather than a formal one, and it defines the character of the project.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPeru
Cite: "Berna House / Hiro Arquitectos" [Casa Berna / Hiro Arquitectos] 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185734/berna-house-hiro-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Renzo Rebagliati

Berna 住宅 / Hiro Arquitectos

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