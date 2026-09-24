Berna House / Hiro Arquitectos

+ 18

Houses • Peru Architects: Hiro Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Renzo Rebagliati

Lead Architects: Mario Mogollón, Michael Ramirez

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Sebastián Fernandez-Davila, Camila Campuzano

Country: Peru

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Peruvian construction, brick masonry is rarely left exposed: it is built, plastered over, and disappears beneath the finish. Casa Berna begins by reversing this practice. The brick walls remain exposed, finished with a lime wash that lightens the surface without concealing it. Consequently, the bond, the joints, and the irregularities of the bricklaying remain visible on the entrance wall, the garden-facing facade, and in the living room. This is a constructive decision rather than a formal one, and it defines the character of the project.