Butantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: André Guerra Arquitetos
- Area: 39 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Camila Alba
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Lead Architect: André Guerra
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Project Team: André Guerra, Michel Blanco
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Butantã House lives in the balance between permanence and transformation. We preserved the original burned concrete floor. Above it, the wooden truss was painted white to draw the eye upward and bring a sense of spaciousness.