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Butantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos

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Butantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Wood, Countertop, Table, LightingButantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairButantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, SofaButantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, LightingButantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos - More Images+ 6

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: André Guerra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Camila Alba
  • Lead Architect: André Guerra
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Butantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Chair, Table
© Camila Alba

Text description provided by the architects. The Butantã House lives in the balance between permanence and transformation. We preserved the original burned concrete floor. Above it, the wooden truss was painted white to draw the eye upward and bring a sense of spaciousness.

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Cite: "Butantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos" [Casa Butantã / André Guerra Arquitetos] 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185703/butanta-house-andre-guerra-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Camila Alba

Butantã 住宅 / André Guerra Arquitetos

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