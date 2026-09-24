Butantã House / André Guerra Arquitetos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Project Team: André Guerra, Michel Blanco

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Butantã House lives in the balance between permanence and transformation. We preserved the original burned concrete floor. Above it, the wooden truss was painted white to draw the eye upward and bring a sense of spaciousness.