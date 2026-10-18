Harfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti

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Prague, Czechia
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Architects: matěj šebek architekti
- Area: 298 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Radek Šrettr Úlehla
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Manufacturers: Ikea, Lukáš Koubek, two hundred tons
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments, Extension
- Author: Matěj Šebek
- Co Author: Rozalie Domoráková
- Structural Engineering: Jan Kuchař
- Graphic Design: Filip Hauser
- City: Prague
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. How can an urban apartment building be developed without turning it into a developer's product? The revitalisation of an apartment building in Prague's Vysočany offers a different approach to rental housing in Prague.