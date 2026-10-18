Harfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti

© Radek Šrettr Úlehla

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Apartments, Extension

Author: Matěj Šebek

Co Author: Rozalie Domoráková

Structural Engineering: Jan Kuchař

Graphic Design: Filip Hauser

City: Prague

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. How can an urban apartment building be developed without turning it into a developer's product? The revitalisation of an apartment building in Prague's Vysočany offers a different approach to rental housing in Prague.