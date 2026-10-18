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Harfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti

Harfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti - Image 13 of 44Harfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Handrail, DeckHarfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairHarfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti - Interior Photography, Glass, BalconyHarfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti - More Images+ 39

Curated by Nina Vuga

Apartments, Extension
Prague, Czechia
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Harfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti - Image 11 of 44
© Radek Šrettr Úlehla

Text description provided by the architects. How can an urban apartment building be developed without turning it into a developer's product? The revitalisation of an apartment building in Prague's Vysočany offers a different approach to rental housing in Prague.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentExtensionCzechia
Cite: "Harfa Rooftop Extension / matěj šebek architekti" 18 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185696/harfa-rooftop-extension-matej-sebek-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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