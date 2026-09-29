Modular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects

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Architects: Papundekl Architects
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
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Manufacturers: AGB Bautechnik, AZ Glass
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Lead Architects: Jan Bárta, Šimon Bierhanzl, Marek Fischer, Marija Milas
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Text description provided by the architects. This single-story family home in a South Bohemian village navigates a dual context: it respects local rural heritage on one side while completely opening up to nature on the other. Designed for a couple in their 60s who wish to spend their time cycling and living closer to nature, the building blurs the boundary between interior and exterior by turning its back to the village road and facing a secluded forest with a stream.