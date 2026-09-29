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Modular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects

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Modular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects - Exterior PhotographyModular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects - Exterior PhotographyModular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Lighting, Chair, Table, GlassModular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Glass, Chair, BeamModular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses
Czechia
  • Architects: Papundekl Architects
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AGB Bautechnik, AZ Glass
  • Lead Architects: Jan Bárta, Šimon Bierhanzl, Marek Fischer, Marija Milas
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Modular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects - Image 8 of 32
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. This single-story family home in a South Bohemian village navigates a dual context: it respects local rural heritage on one side while completely opening up to nature on the other. Designed for a couple in their 60s who wish to spend their time cycling and living closer to nature, the building blurs the boundary between interior and exterior by turning its back to the village road and facing a secluded forest with a stream.

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Cite: "Modular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects" 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185668/modular-house-with-a-sloping-facade-papundekl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alex Shoots Buildings

斜面立面模块化住宅 / Papundekl Architects

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