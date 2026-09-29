Modular House with a Sloping Facade / Papundekl Architects

+ 27

Houses • Czechia Architects: Papundekl Architects

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Alex Shoots Buildings

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AGB Bautechnik , AZ Glass

Lead Architects: Jan Bárta, Šimon Bierhanzl, Marek Fischer, Marija Milas

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This single-story family home in a South Bohemian village navigates a dual context: it respects local rural heritage on one side while completely opening up to nature on the other. Designed for a couple in their 60s who wish to spend their time cycling and living closer to nature, the building blurs the boundary between interior and exterior by turning its back to the village road and facing a secluded forest with a stream.