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casa POP / gon architects

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casa POP / gon architects - Image 2 of 20casa POP / gon architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Table, Chair, Lightingcasa POP / gon architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Door, Bedcasa POP / gon architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Kitchen, Doorcasa POP / gon architects - More Images+ 15

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: gon architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:imagensubliminal (Rocío R. Rivas + Miguel de Guzmán)
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  &Tradition, Alessi, Kartell , Muuto, ZETA gon architects x SC Herrajes
  • Lead Architect: Gonzalo Pardo
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casa POP / gon architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, Kitchen, Door
© imagensubliminal (Rocío R. Rivas + Miguel de Guzmán)

Text description provided by the architects. Casa POP is based on the premise that there is no such thing as a standard user, and therefore architecture must adapt to unique ways of living. The original home, a 78 m² apartment located in Vicálvaro, was built in the 2000s under the rigid standards of the traditional nuclear family, resulting in a highly compartmentalized layout full of hallways. This distribution was obsolete for its owners, Santiago and Ángel, a couple whose lives revolve around enjoyment, knowledge, and culture.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "casa POP / gon architects" [casa POP / gon architects] 26 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185659/casa-pop-gon-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© imagensubliminal (Rocío R. Rivas + Miguel de Guzmán)

casa POP / gon architects

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