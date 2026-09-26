casa POP / gon architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa POP is based on the premise that there is no such thing as a standard user, and therefore architecture must adapt to unique ways of living. The original home, a 78 m² apartment located in Vicálvaro, was built in the 2000s under the rigid standards of the traditional nuclear family, resulting in a highly compartmentalized layout full of hallways. This distribution was obsolete for its owners, Santiago and Ángel, a couple whose lives revolve around enjoyment, knowledge, and culture.