Changbai Foothill Antler Restaurant / Origin Architect

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Restaurant • Changbai Mountain , China Architects: Origin Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Xia Zhi

Lead Architects: Ji Li

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Category: Restaurant

Design Team: Li Ji, Xiao Di, Wang Wendi, Ye Qiang, Chen Sicong, Lu Weiting (Intern)

Collaborating Design Firm: Zhongfan International Engineering Design Co., Ltd.

Glulam Structural Design: Suzhou Xingkong Xinglu Architectural Design Co., Ltd.: Yao Qingxia, Zhou Jie

Interior Designer: Haikaishi Decoration Design Co., Ltd.

Landscape Design: Hangzhou Yifengjing Culture Co., Ltd.

Project Planning: Beijing Zhongcheng Meijing

General Contractor: China Railway No.4 Engineering Group Bridge & Road Engineering Co., Ltd.

Glulam Subcontractor: Daxinganling Shenzhou Beiji Wood Industry Co., Ltd.

Client (Company): Changbaishan Baoma Ancient City Industrial Co., Ltd.

City: Changbai Mountain

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Original Architecture's exploration of construction is based on an understanding of geography, climate, anthropological research, religious and cultural history, and the construction techniques of the Sushen people. Abandoning the universal construction model dominated by concrete, it continues the survival wisdom of ancestors in adapting to the local environment and embracing low-carbon and renewable, allowing the charm of lost ancient culture to reappear.