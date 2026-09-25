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Changbai Foothill Antler Restaurant / Origin Architect

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Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Restaurant
Changbai Mountain , China
  • Architects: Origin Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xia Zhi
  • Lead Architects: Ji Li
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Design Team: Li Ji, Xiao Di, Wang Wendi, Ye Qiang, Chen Sicong, Lu Weiting (Intern)
  • Collaborating Design Firm: Zhongfan International Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • Glulam Structural Design: Suzhou Xingkong Xinglu Architectural Design Co., Ltd.: Yao Qingxia, Zhou Jie
  • Interior Designer: Haikaishi Decoration Design Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape Design: Hangzhou Yifengjing Culture Co., Ltd.
  • Project Planning: Beijing Zhongcheng Meijing
  • General Contractor: China Railway No.4 Engineering Group Bridge & Road Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Glulam Subcontractor: Daxinganling Shenzhou Beiji Wood Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Client (Company): Changbaishan Baoma Ancient City Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • City: Changbai Mountain
  • Country: China
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© Xia Zhi

Text description provided by the architects. Original Architecture's exploration of construction is based on an understanding of geography, climate, anthropological research, religious and cultural history, and the construction techniques of the Sushen people. Abandoning the universal construction model dominated by concrete, it continues the survival wisdom of ancestors in adapting to the local environment and embracing low-carbon and renewable, allowing the charm of lost ancient culture to reappear.

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Cite: "Changbai Foothill Antler Restaurant / Origin Architect" 25 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185630/changbai-foothill-antler-restaurant-origin-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Xia Zhi

长白山麓角村麓角餐厅 / 原地建筑

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