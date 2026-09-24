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the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10

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the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10 - Exterior Photography, Concretethe iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10 - Image 3 of 39the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10 - Image 4 of 39the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10 - Image 5 of 39the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10 - More Images+ 34

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Infrastructure
Huizhou, China
  • Architects: Studio 10
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  62
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Lead Architects: Zhou Shi
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the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10 - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Zhongxin Village, the iLOOminate Public Toilet is a pivotal supporting facility of the South Kunlun–Luofu Mountain Architectural Art Programme. The project undertakes the renovation and upgrading of the village's original public toilet, retaining the site's inherent spatial context. Preliminary field research reveals that while many villagers have private bathrooms in their homes, they still prefer using the village's sole public toilet.

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Cite: "the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185629/the-iloominate-public-toilet-studio-10> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Chao Zhang

借光公厕 / Studio 10

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