the iLOOminate Public Toilet / Studio 10

+ 34

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Zhongxin Village, the iLOOminate Public Toilet is a pivotal supporting facility of the South Kunlun–Luofu Mountain Architectural Art Programme. The project undertakes the renovation and upgrading of the village's original public toilet, retaining the site's inherent spatial context. Preliminary field research reveals that while many villagers have private bathrooms in their homes, they still prefer using the village's sole public toilet.