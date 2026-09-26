Patina House / 182 DESIGN

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Erode, India
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Architects: 182 DESIGN
- Area: 370 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Lokesh PB
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Manufacturers: BoConcept, Dtale Modern, Obetee Rugs, Vitra Bathrooms
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Lead Architect: Lokesh PB
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: House Interiors
- Lead Team: Nandhakumar, Sindhuja
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kaarvens Structural Consultancy
- City: Erode
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Set within a quiet residential context, Patina House is conceived as an exploration of time through material. Rather than foregrounding form, the design allows materials, craft, and use to shape the experience of the home. The architecture settles into a composed stone envelope that weathers with exposure to the elements, while a curtain of hanging plants forms a living patina, softening the volume over time.