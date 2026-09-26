Patina House / 182 DESIGN

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House Interiors • Erode, India Architects: 182 DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 370 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Lokesh PB

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project BoConcept Dtale Modern , Obetee Rugs , Vitra Bathrooms Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Lokesh PB

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: House Interiors

Lead Team: Nandhakumar, Sindhuja

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kaarvens Structural Consultancy

City: Erode

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Set within a quiet residential context, Patina House is conceived as an exploration of time through material. Rather than foregrounding form, the design allows materials, craft, and use to shape the experience of the home. The architecture settles into a composed stone envelope that weathers with exposure to the elements, while a curtain of hanging plants forms a living patina, softening the volume over time.