Terràvue Residence / Fictive Architects

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Architects: Fictive Architects
- Area: 5565 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
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Manufacturers: Kothari Marbles, Luker, SRV Ceramics, Saburi plywoods, Tita
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Lead Architects: Gopi Elangannan, Ramkumar Ravisankar
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- Category: Houses
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Veekay Electricals
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PR consultants
- Landscape Architecture: Releaf
- Interior Design: SKM Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Vishwanathan Painting
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Kumar & Team
- City: Thanjavur
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. In the culturally steeped landscape of Thanjavur, Terràvué emerges as a 5,565-square-foot manifesto on sustainable luxury. Designed for a corner plot bounded by roads on the north and west, the residence is a masterclass in climatic response and material honesty. Far from the sterile aesthetic of imported marble and synthetic paints, this home is grown from the earth it stands on, celebrating indigenous building techniques, passive cooling, and a radical commitment to upcycling.