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Terràvue Residence / Fictive Architects

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Terràvue Residence / Fictive Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyTerràvue Residence / Fictive Architects - Interior Photography, Garden, CourtyardTerràvue Residence / Fictive Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairTerràvue Residence / Fictive Architects - Image 5 of 27Terràvue Residence / Fictive Architects - More Images+ 22

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Thanjavur, India
  • Architects: Fictive Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5565 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kothari Marbles, Luker, SRV Ceramics, Saburi plywoods, Tita
  • Lead Architects: Gopi Elangannan, Ramkumar Ravisankar
  • Category: Houses
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Veekay Electricals
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PR consultants
  • Landscape Architecture: Releaf
  • Interior Design: SKM Interiors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Vishwanathan Painting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Kumar & Team
  • City: Thanjavur
  • Country: India
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Terràvue Residence / Fictive Architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

Text description provided by the architects. In the culturally steeped landscape of Thanjavur, Terràvué emerges as a 5,565-square-foot manifesto on sustainable luxury. Designed for a corner plot bounded by roads on the north and west, the residence is a masterclass in climatic response and material honesty. Far from the sterile aesthetic of imported marble and synthetic paints, this home is grown from the earth it stands on, celebrating indigenous building techniques, passive cooling, and a radical commitment to upcycling.

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Cite: "Terràvue Residence / Fictive Architects" 25 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185595/terravue-residence-fictive-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Studio f/8 - Mr. Dinesh

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