Terràvue Residence / Fictive Architects

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Category: Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Veekay Electricals

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PR consultants

Landscape Architecture: Releaf

Interior Design: SKM Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Vishwanathan Painting

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Kumar & Team

City: Thanjavur

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. In the culturally steeped landscape of Thanjavur, Terràvué emerges as a 5,565-square-foot manifesto on sustainable luxury. Designed for a corner plot bounded by roads on the north and west, the residence is a masterclass in climatic response and material honesty. Far from the sterile aesthetic of imported marble and synthetic paints, this home is grown from the earth it stands on, celebrating indigenous building techniques, passive cooling, and a radical commitment to upcycling.