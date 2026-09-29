Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO

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Architects: DOT BOT STUDIO
- Area: 10000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Gopikrishnan Vijikumar
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Manufacturers: Italica tiles, Jaquar, Saint Gobain India, Vintage Bricks
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Lead Architects: DOT BOT STUDIO
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tattva Spaces
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Design Academy
- City: Bengaluru
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Along the dense commercial fabric of Domlur-Indiranagar, a G+3 structure on a modest 40×60 plot announces itself quietly, almost evasively. In a landscape where dimensions are more often associated with compromise than ambition, the architecture resists the instinct to maximize presence through bulk or spectacle. Instead, it operates through a meticulous calibration of structure, material, and intent. Two existing street-edge trees on the footpath inadvertently frame the building from the pedestrian vantage, their canopies forming a natural urban proscenium that mediates how the architecture is first perceived.