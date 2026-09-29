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Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO

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Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO - Interior Photography, WoodBrick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO - Image 3 of 23Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO - Image 4 of 23Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO - Image 5 of 23Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Retail, Showroom
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: DOT BOT STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gopikrishnan Vijikumar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Italica tiles, Jaquar, Saint Gobain India, Vintage Bricks
  • Lead Architects: DOT BOT STUDIO
  • Category: Retail, Showroom
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tattva Spaces
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Design Academy
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
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Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO - Image 6 of 23
© Gopikrishnan Vijikumar

Text description provided by the architects. Along the dense commercial fabric of Domlur-Indiranagar, a G+3 structure on a modest 40×60 plot announces itself quietly, almost evasively. In a landscape where dimensions are more often associated with compromise than ambition, the architecture resists the instinct to maximize presence through bulk or spectacle. Instead, it operates through a meticulous calibration of structure, material, and intent. Two existing street-edge trees on the footpath inadvertently frame the building from the pedestrian vantage, their canopies forming a natural urban proscenium that mediates how the architecture is first perceived.

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GlassSteelBrick

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Cite: "Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO" 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185580/brick-on-sticks-retail-store> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Gopikrishnan Vijikumar

Brick on Sticks 零售店 / DOT BOT STUDIO

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