Brick on Sticks Retail Store / DOT BOT STUDIO

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Retail, Showroom • Bengaluru, India Architects: DOT BOT STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Gopikrishnan Vijikumar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Italica tiles , Jaquar , Saint Gobain India , Vintage Bricks

Lead Architects: DOT BOT STUDIO

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Retail, Showroom

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tattva Spaces

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Design Academy

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Along the dense commercial fabric of Domlur-Indiranagar, a G+3 structure on a modest 40×60 plot announces itself quietly, almost evasively. In a landscape where dimensions are more often associated with compromise than ambition, the architecture resists the instinct to maximize presence through bulk or spectacle. Instead, it operates through a meticulous calibration of structure, material, and intent. Two existing street-edge trees on the footpath inadvertently frame the building from the pedestrian vantage, their canopies forming a natural urban proscenium that mediates how the architecture is first perceived.