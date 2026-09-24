STROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO

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Toyama, Japan
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Architects: MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
- Area: 499 m²
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Photographs:Ryota Atarashi
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- Category: Office Buildings
- Structural Engineering: KMC (Ken Kamachi)
- City: Toyama
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. For some time, I have been wondering whether it might be possible to create an architectural system without a fixed, predetermined outline—one that remains open and flexible with regard to both space and time. Of course, the Dom-ino system is well-established: a structural concept that can be repeated virtually without limit and which has become conceptually embedded not only in architecture but also within the sphere of industrial production.