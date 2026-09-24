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STROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO

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STROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 2 of 22STROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Interior Photography, WoodSTROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodSTROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - Image 5 of 22STROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO - More Images+ 17

Curated by Miwa Negoro

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Toyama, Japan
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© Ryota Atarashi

Text description provided by the architects. For some time, I have been wondering whether it might be possible to create an architectural system without a fixed, predetermined outline—one that remains open and flexible with regard to both space and time. Of course, the Dom-ino system is well-established: a structural concept that can be repeated virtually without limit and which has become conceptually embedded not only in architecture but also within the sphere of industrial production.

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MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO
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WoodGlassSteel

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Cite: "STROOG Headquarters / MOUNT FUJI ARCHITECTS STUDIO" 24 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185578/stroog-headquarters-mount-fuji-architects-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ryota Atarashi

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