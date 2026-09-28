Home for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos

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Text description provided by the architects. Young and old have one thing in common: they are defined by their relationship with time. People's relationship with time is ephemeral and fleeting. The architecture we propose seeks to improve conditions so that all inhabitants, with varying degrees of dependence on others and on a comfortable and pleasant environment, find themselves in the best possible conditions for time and space to merge into a single point, a Place where the world works better.