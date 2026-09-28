Home for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos

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Architects: SV60 Arquitectos
- Area: 10490 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jesus Granada
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Lead Architect: Antonio G. Liñán
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- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center
- Design Team: Victor Silveira, Estaban Valencia, Ignacio Garcia, Miguel Pellicer, Malgorzata Denysiuk
- Technical Team: Manuel López
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tedeco
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Idom
- City: Maó
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Young and old have one thing in common: they are defined by their relationship with time. People's relationship with time is ephemeral and fleeting. The architecture we propose seeks to improve conditions so that all inhabitants, with varying degrees of dependence on others and on a comfortable and pleasant environment, find themselves in the best possible conditions for time and space to merge into a single point, a Place where the world works better.