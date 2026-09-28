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Home for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos

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Home for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHome for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, CourtyardHome for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassHome for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, GlassHome for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos - More Images+ 21

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center
Maó, Spain
  • Architects: SV60 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jesus Granada
  • Lead Architect: Antonio G. Liñán
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Home for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Jesus Granada

Text description provided by the architects. Young and old have one thing in common: they are defined by their relationship with time. People's relationship with time is ephemeral and fleeting. The architecture we propose seeks to improve conditions so that all inhabitants, with varying degrees of dependence on others and on a comfortable and pleasant environment, find themselves in the best possible conditions for time and space to merge into a single point, a Place where the world works better.

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SV60 Arquitectos
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehealthcare centerSpain

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehealthcare centerSpain
Cite: "Home for Dependent People / SV60 Arquitectos" 28 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185516/home-for-dependent-people-sv60-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jesus Granada

伤残人士之家 / SV60 Arquitectos

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