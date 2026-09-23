Common Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects

+ 32

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Tokai National Higher Education and Research System envisioned Common Nexus (ComoNe) as a commons of knowledge and innovation—a place for making and fostering connections between the university and the community, among people, and between the past and future. Our team was selected for the project through a competitive call for proposals held in 2021.