Common Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects

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Nagoya, Japan
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Architects: Tetsuo Kobori Architects
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Neoplus Sixten Inc., Flavio Coddou
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, University, Community
- Structural Engineering: Konishi Structural Engineers
- Electrical/Mechanical Equipment Design: P.T. Morimura & Associates
- Landscape Design: Landscape Plus
- Rainwater Drainage System: Machida Sekkei
- Disaster Prevention Plan: Akeno Facility Resilience
- Lighting Design: Sawada Lighting Design & Analysis
- City: Nagoya
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The Tokai National Higher Education and Research System envisioned Common Nexus (ComoNe) as a commons of knowledge and innovation—a place for making and fostering connections between the university and the community, among people, and between the past and future. Our team was selected for the project through a competitive call for proposals held in 2021.