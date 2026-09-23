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Common Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects

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Common Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects - Exterior PhotographyCommon Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects - Exterior PhotographyCommon Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects - Interior PhotographyCommon Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassCommon Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects - More Images+ 32

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture, University, Community
Nagoya, Japan
  • Structural Engineering: Konishi Structural Engineers
  • Electrical/Mechanical Equipment Design: P.T. Morimura & Associates
  • Landscape Design: Landscape Plus
  • Rainwater Drainage System: Machida Sekkei
  • Disaster Prevention Plan: Akeno Facility Resilience
  • Lighting Design: Sawada Lighting Design & Analysis
  • City: Nagoya
  • Country: Japan
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Common Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, Cityscape
© Flavio Coddou

Text description provided by the architects. The Tokai National Higher Education and Research System envisioned Common Nexus (ComoNe) as a commons of knowledge and innovation—a place for making and fostering connections between the university and the community, among people, and between the past and future. Our team was selected for the project through a competitive call for proposals held in 2021.

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Tetsuo Kobori Architects
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityPublic ArchitectureCommunityJapan

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityPublic ArchitectureCommunityJapan
Cite: "Common Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects " 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185474/common-nexus-university-tetsuo-kobori-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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Common Nexus University / Tetsuo Kobori Architects

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