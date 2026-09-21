  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. JX Pavilion / some

JX Pavilion / some

Save

JX Pavilion / some - Exterior PhotographyJX Pavilion / some - Exterior PhotographyJX Pavilion / some - Interior PhotographyJX Pavilion / some - Image 5 of 16JX Pavilion / some - More Images+ 11

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Pavilion
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: some
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrew Fu
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Lead Team: Andrew Fu, Sijia Zhong
  • Landscape Architecture: office fuli
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JX Pavilion / some - Exterior Photography
© Andrew Fu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a private school in Wuhou District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, offering a full twelve-year education (primary through secondary). It is part of a campus environment renewal marking the school's 25th anniversary. As a school spanning multiple age groups, the administration hoped a new structure could offer a flexible place for students and faculty to gather, while showcasing the campus's unique environment and character.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
some
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina
Cite: "JX Pavilion / some" 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185351/jx-pavilion-some> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Andrew Fu

佳兴校园构筑物 / some + office fuli

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags