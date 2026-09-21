JX Pavilion / some

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a private school in Wuhou District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, offering a full twelve-year education (primary through secondary). It is part of a campus environment renewal marking the school's 25th anniversary. As a school spanning multiple age groups, the administration hoped a new structure could offer a flexible place for students and faculty to gather, while showcasing the campus's unique environment and character.