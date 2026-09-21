JX Pavilion / some

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Pavilion • Chengdu, China Architects: some

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 40 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Andrew Fu

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Pavilion

Lead Team: Andrew Fu, Sijia Zhong

Landscape Architecture: office fuli

City: Chengdu

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a private school in Wuhou District, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, offering a full twelve-year education (primary through secondary). It is part of a campus environment renewal marking the school's 25th anniversary. As a school spanning multiple age groups, the administration hoped a new structure could offer a flexible place for students and faculty to gather, while showcasing the campus's unique environment and character.