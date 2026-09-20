Sukoon House / tubb

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Houses • Chandigarh, India Architects: tubb

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Suryan Saurabh

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

City: Chandigarh

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Sitting where Mohali's urban edge meets the village of Chunni Kalan, the house sits on a 30' by 75' park-facing site. Built for a couple who grew up in a village and remain tied to rural values, the design consistently sought to bridge traditional Punjabi ways with contemporary urban living.