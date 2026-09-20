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Sukoon House / tubb

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Sukoon House / tubb - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickSukoon House / tubb - Interior Photography, BrickSukoon House / tubb - Image 4 of 25Sukoon House / tubb - Interior Photography, WoodSukoon House / tubb - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Chandigarh, India
  • Architects: tubb
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Suryan Saurabh
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Sukoon House / tubb - Interior Photography, Brick
© Suryan Saurabh

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting where Mohali's urban edge meets the village of Chunni Kalan, the house sits on a 30' by 75' park-facing site. Built for a couple who grew up in a village and remain tied to rural values, the design consistently sought to bridge traditional Punjabi ways with contemporary urban living. 

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tubb
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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Sukoon House / tubb" 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185342/sukoon-house-tubb> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Suryan Saurabh

Sukoon 住宅 / tubb

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