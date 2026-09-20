Text description provided by the architects. Sitting where Mohali's urban edge meets the village of Chunni Kalan, the house sits on a 30' by 75' park-facing site. Built for a couple who grew up in a village and remain tied to rural values, the design consistently sought to bridge traditional Punjabi ways with contemporary urban living.
Sukoon House / tubb
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Cite: "Sukoon House / tubb" 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185342/sukoon-house-tubb> ISSN 0719-8884
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