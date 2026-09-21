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Educational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

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Educational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography, GlassEducational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Image 3 of 29Educational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Interior Photography, GlassEducational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior PhotographyEducational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - More Images+ 24

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Public Architecture
Ljubljana, Slovenia
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Educational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Urban Petranovič

Text description provided by the architects. The building is part of the larger new prison complex in Ljubljana, for which the architects won the public competition in 2017. The complex is located in Dobrunje. The educational center is positioned along Litijska Road, making it more connected to the city than to the prison, which is situated behind it.

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Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureSlovenia

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureSlovenia
Cite: "Educational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič" 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185341/educational-facility-ursiks-arhitekti-pocivasek-petranovic> ISSN 0719-8884

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