Educational Facility URSIKS / Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič

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Ljubljana, Slovenia
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Architects: Arhitekti Počivašek Petranovič
- Area: 855 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Urban Petranovič
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Public Architecture
- Project Team: Davorin Počivašek, Urban Petranovič, Aleksi Vičič, Jernej Borko, Petra Hribar Markelj
- Interior Design: Davorin Počivašek, Urban Petranovič, Andreja Ajlec, Monika Kobal
- Landscape Design: Zaš Brezar, Ana Tepina, Meta Petrič
- Client: Ministry of Justice
- City: Ljubljana
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The building is part of the larger new prison complex in Ljubljana, for which the architects won the public competition in 2017. The complex is located in Dobrunje. The educational center is positioned along Litijska Road, making it more connected to the city than to the prison, which is situated behind it.