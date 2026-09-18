Mini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design

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Lagoa, Portugal
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Architects: SO Arquitetura & Design
- Area: 377 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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- Category: Houses, House Interiors
- Co Authorship: Margarida Condeixa, Neuza Duarte, Mariana Figueiredo
- Main Architects: Bruno Furtado, Gonçalo Blétière Lopes
- Builder: Tecnicouto, Lda
- Inspection : SO Arquitetura & Design
- Engineering: Teorema Contínuo - Unipessoal Lda
- Landscape: SO Arquitetura & Design
- Light Design: TECNIQ
- Acoustic Design: Roberto Aguiar
- Fluids Engineering: Roberto Aguiar
- Thermal Engineering: Roberto Aguia
- Visual Identity: SO Arquitetura & Design
- Interior Design: SO Arquitetura & Design
- City: Lagoa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Mini Atalhada results from the conversion and extension of a small storage building with a footprint of only 13 m², located in Atalhada, in the city of Lagoa, on the south coast of São Miguel Island, Azores. Set within a consolidated urban frontage and close to the sea, the building was acquired by the architectural studio to explore the minimum limits of contemporary living.