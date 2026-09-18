Mini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design

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Category: Houses, House Interiors

Co Authorship: Margarida Condeixa, Neuza Duarte, Mariana Figueiredo

Main Architects: Bruno Furtado, Gonçalo Blétière Lopes

Builder: Tecnicouto, Lda

Inspection : SO Arquitetura & Design

Engineering: Teorema Contínuo - Unipessoal Lda

Landscape: SO Arquitetura & Design

Light Design: TECNIQ

Acoustic Design: Roberto Aguiar

Fluids Engineering: Roberto Aguiar

Thermal Engineering: Roberto Aguia

Visual Identity: SO Arquitetura & Design

Interior Design: SO Arquitetura & Design

City: Lagoa

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Mini Atalhada results from the conversion and extension of a small storage building with a footprint of only 13 m², located in Atalhada, in the city of Lagoa, on the south coast of São Miguel Island, Azores. Set within a consolidated urban frontage and close to the sea, the building was acquired by the architectural studio to explore the minimum limits of contemporary living.