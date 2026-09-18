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Mini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design

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Mini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Bathroom, WoodMini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodMini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design - Image 4 of 27Mini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingMini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses, House Interiors
Lagoa, Portugal
  • Architects: SO Arquitetura & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  377 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Co Authorship: Margarida Condeixa, Neuza Duarte, Mariana Figueiredo
  • Main Architects: Bruno Furtado, Gonçalo Blétière Lopes
  • Builder: Tecnicouto, Lda
  • Inspection : SO Arquitetura & Design
  • Engineering: Teorema Contínuo - Unipessoal Lda
  • Landscape: SO Arquitetura & Design
  • Light Design: TECNIQ
  • Acoustic Design: Roberto Aguiar
  • Fluids Engineering: Roberto Aguiar
  • Thermal Engineering: Roberto Aguia
  • Visual Identity: SO Arquitetura & Design
  • Interior Design: SO Arquitetura & Design
  • City: Lagoa
  • Country: Portugal
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Mini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Mini Atalhada results from the conversion and extension of a small storage building with a footprint of only 13 m², located in Atalhada, in the city of Lagoa, on the south coast of São Miguel Island, Azores. Set within a consolidated urban frontage and close to the sea, the building was acquired by the architectural studio to explore the minimum limits of contemporary living.

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Cite: "Mini Atalhada Building / SO Arquitetura & Design" [Edifício Mini Atalhada / SO Arquitetura & Design] 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185340/mini-atalhada-building-so-arquitetura-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Edifício Mini Atalhada / SO Arquitetura & Design

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