Tea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Retail

Lead Interior Designers: Cathleen Wing Kee, John Lim

City: Chiang Mai

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. The Araksa tea garden is one of the oldest in Thailand, covering 111 acres. In 1941, the estate planted around 50 acres of Assam tea plants, which were left untouched for 15 years. Today, they produce some of the finest organic tea in the country. Following the completion of the original Araksa Tea House in 2018, the estate's reputation as a prime tourist destination grew rapidly.