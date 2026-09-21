  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Thailand
  5. Tea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree

Tea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree

Save

Tea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree - Exterior Photography, WoodTea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingTea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree - Interior Photography, WoodTea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodTea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Retail
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Category: Retail
  • Lead Interior Designers: Cathleen Wing Kee, John Lim
  • City: Chiang Mai
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree - Exterior Photography, Wood
Courtesy of thirteenthree

Text description provided by the architects. The Araksa tea garden is one of the oldest in Thailand, covering 111 acres. In 1941, the estate planted around 50 acres of Assam tea plants, which were left untouched for 15 years. Today, they produce some of the finest organic tea in the country. Following the completion of the original Araksa Tea House in 2018, the estate's reputation as a prime tourist destination grew rapidly.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Simple Architecture
Office
thirteenthree
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailThailand
Cite: "Tea Boutique at Araksa Tea Garden / Simple Architecture + thirteenthree" 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185326/tea-boutique-at-araksa-tea-garden-simple-architecture-plus-thirteenthree> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags