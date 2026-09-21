Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

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Hotels • Semarang, Indonesia Architects: Tamara Wibowo Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ernest Theofilus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alcona , Carta Laminates , Dulux , Midea , Onda , Rinnai , Tidy

Lead Architect: Tamara Wibowo

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Category: Hotels

Senior Architect: Berda Karendra Putra

Junior Architect: Farrij Tri Annafiu

General Contractor: PT. Geo Green Envirotama

City: Semarang

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense residential area of Tembalang, Semarang, Anir Guesthouse rethinks the women-only boarding house typology through a precise response to site constraints, spatial efficiency, and atmosphere. Built on a trapezoidal plot measuring roughly 11 by 25 meters, the project transforms an irregular footprint into a calibrated architectural language defined by jagged massing, porous surfaces, and layered communal spaces.