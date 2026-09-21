Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

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Architects: Tamara Wibowo Architects
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
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Manufacturers: Alcona, Carta Laminates, Dulux, Midea, Onda, Rinnai, Tidy
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Lead Architect: Tamara Wibowo
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- Category: Hotels
- Senior Architect: Berda Karendra Putra
- Junior Architect: Farrij Tri Annafiu
- General Contractor: PT. Geo Green Envirotama
- City: Semarang
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense residential area of Tembalang, Semarang, Anir Guesthouse rethinks the women-only boarding house typology through a precise response to site constraints, spatial efficiency, and atmosphere. Built on a trapezoidal plot measuring roughly 11 by 25 meters, the project transforms an irregular footprint into a calibrated architectural language defined by jagged massing, porous surfaces, and layered communal spaces.