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Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects

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Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Image 2 of 40Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailAnir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Interior PhotographyAnir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Image 5 of 40Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - More Images+ 35

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hotels
Semarang, Indonesia
  • Architects: Tamara Wibowo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alcona, Carta Laminates, Dulux, Midea, Onda, Rinnai, Tidy
  • Lead Architect: Tamara Wibowo
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Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Interior Photography
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense residential area of Tembalang, Semarang, Anir Guesthouse rethinks the women-only boarding house typology through a precise response to site constraints, spatial efficiency, and atmosphere. Built on a trapezoidal plot measuring roughly 11 by 25 meters, the project transforms an irregular footprint into a calibrated architectural language defined by jagged massing, porous surfaces, and layered communal spaces.

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Tamara Wibowo Architects
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GlassConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsIndonesia

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GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsIndonesia
Cite: "Anir Guest House / Tamara Wibowo Architects" 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185321/anir-guest-house-tamara-wibowo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ernest Theofilus

Anir 招待所 / Tamara Wibowo Architects

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