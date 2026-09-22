The Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio

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Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design Team: Marselinus David R, Sukma Harwanti, Uzvida Ainum, M. Ridhwan Yusfianda, Nilla Shanti R, Skolastika Gadis

Technical Team: Heri Setyawan

City: Bali

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Kemilau Ubud is designed to recreate the sensation of exploring a tropical forest through dense landscapes and flowing rivers, represented by an organically designed swimming pool that winds through the trees. Each architectural element is carefully considered to blend harmoniously with the environment, creating an immersive and natural spatial experience. The design approach emphasizes sustainability through the use of natural materials such as wood, stone, and local vegetation, which are left in their natural state without excessive finishing. This allows the inherent expression of the materials to become an integral part of the space's character.