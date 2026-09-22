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The Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio

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The Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairThe Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Bedroom, Bed, ChairThe Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio - Image 4 of 23The Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio - Image 5 of 23The Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture
Bali, Indonesia
  • Architects: PSA Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1973
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mario Wibowo
  • Lead Architects: Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti
  • Design Team: Marselinus David R, Sukma Harwanti, Uzvida Ainum, M. Ridhwan Yusfianda, Nilla Shanti R, Skolastika Gadis
  • Technical Team: Heri Setyawan
  • City: Bali
  • Country: Indonesia
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© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Kemilau Ubud is designed to recreate the sensation of exploring a tropical forest through dense landscapes and flowing rivers, represented by an organically designed swimming pool that winds through the trees. Each architectural element is carefully considered to blend harmoniously with the environment, creating an immersive and natural spatial experience. The design approach emphasizes sustainability through the use of natural materials such as wood, stone, and local vegetation, which are left in their natural state without excessive finishing. This allows the inherent expression of the materials to become an integral part of the space's character.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "The Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio" 22 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185297/the-kemilau-ubud-psa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mario Wibowo

The Kemilau Ubud / PSA Studio

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