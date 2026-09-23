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TH+ house / ODDO architects

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TH+ house / ODDO architects - Interior PhotographyTH+ house / ODDO architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, HandrailTH+ house / ODDO architects - Interior Photography, WoodTH+ house / ODDO architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyTH+ house / ODDO architects - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: ODDO architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Lead Architects: Mai Lan Chi Obtulovičová, Nguyen Duc Trung, Marek Obtulovic
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Nguyen Duc Trung
  • General Contractor: B-Up Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ngo Anh Tuan
  • City: Hanoi
  • Country: Vietnam
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TH+ house / ODDO architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Woven into the dense urban fabric of Hanoi, TH+ House occupies an extremely constrained plot just 2.5 metres wide, accessible only through a network of narrow pedestrian alleys and surrounded by the city's characteristic informal vertical houses. In Hanoi's alley neighbourhoods, density is not only a physical condition but also a social one. Shared tea, small businesses, children playing in the street, and spontaneous encounters create a strong sense of community within an otherwise highly compressed environment. This social intensity became an important premise for the design of TH+ House.

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ODDO architects
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GlassSteelConcrete

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Cite: "TH+ house / ODDO architects" 23 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185293/th-plus-house-oddo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hoang Le

TH+ 住宅 / ODDO architects

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