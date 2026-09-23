TH+ house / ODDO architects

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Houses • Hanoi, Vietnam Architects: ODDO architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 96 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le

Lead Architects: Mai Lan Chi Obtulovičová, Nguyen Duc Trung, Marek Obtulovic

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Nguyen Duc Trung

General Contractor: B-Up Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ngo Anh Tuan

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. Woven into the dense urban fabric of Hanoi, TH+ House occupies an extremely constrained plot just 2.5 metres wide, accessible only through a network of narrow pedestrian alleys and surrounded by the city's characteristic informal vertical houses. In Hanoi's alley neighbourhoods, density is not only a physical condition but also a social one. Shared tea, small businesses, children playing in the street, and spontaneous encounters create a strong sense of community within an otherwise highly compressed environment. This social intensity became an important premise for the design of TH+ House.