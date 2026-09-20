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The Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti

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The Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti - Image 12 of 22The Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti - Exterior PhotographyThe Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti - Interior Photography, Column, BeamThe Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass, ChairThe Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Workshop, Showroom
Czechia
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The Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti - Image 13 of 22
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Text description provided by the architects. A few years ago, the architects began collaborating with Jirka Vávra and Katka Jiroutová, who took over management of the successful family business VAVI, founded by Věra Vávrová. After gaining experience at the Šumavan factory in Vimperk, Věra started small-scale shirt production with her husband. Under Jirka and Katka's leadership, VAVI grew into a respected Czech manufacturer of corporate clothing and men's and women's shirts, designing and producing its own collections while also custom-sewing for large companies and individuals. The brand outfits entire corporate teams, including international ones, from management to operations, with production largely concentrated in Vimperk and supplemented by facilities in Prague and elsewhere, all under a long-term emphasis on quality and craftsmanship.

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Cite: "The Button - VAVI Manufacturing Facilities and Headquarters / Mjölk architekti" 20 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185255/the-button-vavi-manufacturing-facilities-and-headquarters-mjolk-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© BoysPlayNice

纽扣大楼 - VAVI 生产设施与总部 / Mjölk architekti

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