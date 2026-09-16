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Noor House / Marcos Lula

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Dona Matilde, Brazil
  • Architects: Marcos Lula
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maurício Araújo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Terracor, Illuminato, Tai Azulejos
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Noor House / Marcos Lula - Image 7 of 38
© Maurício Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Noor was born from the desire to create a home that, above all, reflected a family's daily life. Rather than a formal residence, the project was envisioned as a gathering place—a space for spontaneous interaction across generations. For this reason, we chose to omit a conventional "front door": access is direct and natural, eliminating formalities that did not fit the dynamics of the family and their friends. The architecture draws inspiration from the clean, light lines of Brazilian modernism, highlighting the expression of materials and revealing the home's structural honesty.

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Cite: "Noor House / Marcos Lula" [Casa Noor / Marcos Lula] 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185246/noor-house-marcos-lula> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maurício Araújo

Noor 住宅 / Marcos Lula

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