Noor House / Marcos Lula

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Felipe Sousa, Heitor Rocha

Principal Architect: Marcos Lula

City: Dona Matilde

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Noor was born from the desire to create a home that, above all, reflected a family's daily life. Rather than a formal residence, the project was envisioned as a gathering place—a space for spontaneous interaction across generations. For this reason, we chose to omit a conventional "front door": access is direct and natural, eliminating formalities that did not fit the dynamics of the family and their friends. The architecture draws inspiration from the clean, light lines of Brazilian modernism, highlighting the expression of materials and revealing the home's structural honesty.