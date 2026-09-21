House K / HGAA

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Architects: HGAA
- Area: 130 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Nguyễn Toàn
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Manufacturers: Toto, Tostem
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Lead Architect: Nguyễn Văn Thu
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Text description provided by the architects. House K is a concrete residence we designed and built in Vinh City, Nghe An—a province in Central Vietnam. The region faces a harsh climate: scorching summers driven by westerly winds from Laos, dry and cold winters, and frequent exposure to heavy rains, storms, and floods. Yet, the local people are hardworking, resilient, and deeply attached to both their homeland and nature. Traditional homes in this region often feature wide eaves for sun protection and are surrounded by fruit gardens that provide both produce and a cooling effect for the house.