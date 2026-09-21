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House K / HGAA

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House K / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyHouse K / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardHouse K / HGAA - Exterior Photography, ChairHouse K / HGAA - Image 5 of 34House K / HGAA - More Images+ 29

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Vinh Hưng, Vietnam
  • Architects: HGAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nguyễn Toàn
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Toto, Tostem
  • Lead Architect: Nguyễn Văn Thu
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House K / HGAA - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Nguyễn Toàn

Text description provided by the architects. House K is a concrete residence we designed and built in Vinh City, Nghe An—a province in Central Vietnam. The region faces a harsh climate: scorching summers driven by westerly winds from Laos, dry and cold winters, and frequent exposure to heavy rains, storms, and floods. Yet, the local people are hardworking, resilient, and deeply attached to both their homeland and nature. Traditional homes in this region often feature wide eaves for sun protection and are surrounded by fruit gardens that provide both produce and a cooling effect for the house.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "House K / HGAA" 21 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185236/house-k-hgaa> ISSN 0719-8884

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