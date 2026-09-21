House K / HGAA

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Houses • Vinh Hưng, Vietnam Architects: HGAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Nguyễn Toàn

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Toto Tostem Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Nguyễn Văn Thu

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Bùi Quang Vinh, Trần Mai Phương

Technical Team: Nguyễn Văn Tính

City: Vinh Hưng

Country: Vietnam

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Text description provided by the architects. House K is a concrete residence we designed and built in Vinh City, Nghe An—a province in Central Vietnam. The region faces a harsh climate: scorching summers driven by westerly winds from Laos, dry and cold winters, and frequent exposure to heavy rains, storms, and floods. Yet, the local people are hardworking, resilient, and deeply attached to both their homeland and nature. Traditional homes in this region often feature wide eaves for sun protection and are surrounded by fruit gardens that provide both produce and a cooling effect for the house.