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Alpamyr House / sandro durrer

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Alpamyr House / sandro durrer - Image 6 of 30Alpamyr House / sandro durrer - Image 3 of 30Alpamyr House / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopAlpamyr House / sandro durrer - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamAlpamyr House / sandro durrer - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses
Amden, Switzerland
  • Architects: sandro durrer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Samuel Holzner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Geberit, BSV, Douglas Wood, Emezzi, Laufen, VZUG, Vola
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Alpamyr House / sandro durrer - Image 6 of 30
© Samuel Holzner

Text description provided by the architects. As the last building before the expansive raised bog, Alpamyr occupies a special position in the landscape. It is an intergenerational house for two parties, characterized by its low rise and sensitive integration into the natural terrain, allowing it to blend quietly and unobtrusively with the surroundings despite its relatively large footprint. Two autonomous living units facilitate self-determined yet communal living across various life phases. Carefully placed openings frame views of the vast exterior world and create a connection between interior spaces and the landscape—retreats with a panorama that provide both contact and protection.

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sandro durrer
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Alpamyr House / sandro durrer" 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185186/alpamyr-house-sandro-durrer> ISSN 0719-8884

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