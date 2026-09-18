Alpamyr House / sandro durrer

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Houses • Amden, Switzerland Architects: sandro durrer

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Samuel Holzner

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Geberit BSV , Douglas Wood , Emezzi , Laufen , VZUG , Vola Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. As the last building before the expansive raised bog, Alpamyr occupies a special position in the landscape. It is an intergenerational house for two parties, characterized by its low rise and sensitive integration into the natural terrain, allowing it to blend quietly and unobtrusively with the surroundings despite its relatively large footprint. Two autonomous living units facilitate self-determined yet communal living across various life phases. Carefully placed openings frame views of the vast exterior world and create a connection between interior spaces and the landscape—retreats with a panorama that provide both contact and protection.