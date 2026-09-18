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Paris USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture

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Paris USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, GlassParis USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture - Interior Photography, WoodParis USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture - Image 4 of 20Paris USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture - Interior Photography, Glass, BeamParis USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Recreation & Training, Adaptive Reuse
Paris, France
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Paris USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© MDLG

Text description provided by the architects. Located at 37 avenue du Docteur Arnold Netter in Paris's 12th arrondissement, the project transforms a former RATP industrial building into US Métro Bizot, a new sports center bringing together activities previously dispersed across several sites. Originally built to house horses during the era of horse-drawn transport, the building later became a mechanical workshop and storage facility before being abandoned.

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THINK TANK architecture
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseFrance

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseFrance
Cite: "Paris USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture" 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185185/paris-usmt-bizot-sports-centre-think-tank-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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