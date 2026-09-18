Paris USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture

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Architects: THINK TANK architecture
- Area: 1980 m²
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Photographs:Cecile Septet, MDLG
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Recreation & Training, Adaptive Reuse
- Contracting Authority: RATP département Valorization Immobilière, Achats & Logistique
- Delegated Contracting Authority: RATP Real Estate
- Users: US Métro
- Control Office: Alpha Contrôle
- Safety Coordinator: Coordef
- Asbestos Removal: REDEBAT
- Fittings: SBM
- Cladding: SMAC
- Outside Joinery: J2M
- Floor: ART INNOV
- Tiles: ART INNOV
- Restoration: ART INNOV
- Metalworking: Métallerie nouvelle
- Interior Joinery: NBA
- Partitions: NBA
- Hvac And Plumbing Installation: TIV
- Lift: KONE
- Electricity: ENEDIS, CEREL
- Fire Safety: CEREL
- Economy: BETEM Ingénierie
- Site Pilot: OTCI
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Located at 37 avenue du Docteur Arnold Netter in Paris's 12th arrondissement, the project transforms a former RATP industrial building into US Métro Bizot, a new sports center bringing together activities previously dispersed across several sites. Originally built to house horses during the era of horse-drawn transport, the building later became a mechanical workshop and storage facility before being abandoned.