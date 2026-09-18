Paris USMT Bizot Sports Centre / THINK TANK architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Located at 37 avenue du Docteur Arnold Netter in Paris's 12th arrondissement, the project transforms a former RATP industrial building into US Métro Bizot, a new sports center bringing together activities previously dispersed across several sites. Originally built to house horses during the era of horse-drawn transport, the building later became a mechanical workshop and storage facility before being abandoned.