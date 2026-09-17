Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC

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Isabela, Puerto Rico
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Architects: MAPA Arquitectos LLC
- Area: 2725 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Paola Quevedo-Santos
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Lead Architect: José R. Pagán Parés
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Lodging
- Lead Team: José R. Pagán Parés, Mercè Martínez Martín
- Design Team: Tanit Jaén Serra, Leonardo Guadalupe Correa
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Green Engineering Group, PSC
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: E Figueroa, P.S.C.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: R.A.P. Consulting Engineer, P.S.C.
- General Contractor: RM International Group, Inc.
- City: Isabela
- Country: Puerto Rico
Text description provided by the architects. Building on Puerto Rico's northern coast means responding to heat, humidity, salinity, hurricanes, flooding and the realities of island life, where available resources and materials inevitably shape architecture. The house emerges from its territory. Climate, culture and local material conditions inform every design decision, creating a space that encourages a more conscious way of inhabiting place.