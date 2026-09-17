Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Lodging

Lead Team: José R. Pagán Parés, Mercè Martínez Martín

Design Team: Tanit Jaén Serra, Leonardo Guadalupe Correa

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Green Engineering Group, PSC

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: E Figueroa, P.S.C.

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: R.A.P. Consulting Engineer, P.S.C.

General Contractor: RM International Group, Inc.

City: Isabela

Country: Puerto Rico

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Text description provided by the architects. Building on Puerto Rico's northern coast means responding to heat, humidity, salinity, hurricanes, flooding and the realities of island life, where available resources and materials inevitably shape architecture. The house emerges from its territory. Climate, culture and local material conditions inform every design decision, creating a space that encourages a more conscious way of inhabiting place.