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Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC

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Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC - Exterior PhotographyCasa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC - Interior PhotographyCasa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC - Image 4 of 33Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC - Exterior PhotographyCasa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Hospitality Architecture, Lodging
Isabela, Puerto Rico
  • Lead Team: José R. Pagán Parés, Mercè Martínez Martín
  • Design Team: Tanit Jaén Serra, Leonardo Guadalupe Correa
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Green Engineering Group, PSC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: E Figueroa, P.S.C.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: R.A.P. Consulting Engineer, P.S.C.
  • General Contractor: RM International Group, Inc.
  • City: Isabela
  • Country: Puerto Rico
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Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC - Exterior Photography
© Paola Quevedo-Santos

Text description provided by the architects. Building on Puerto Rico's northern coast means responding to heat, humidity, salinity, hurricanes, flooding and the realities of island life, where available resources and materials inevitably shape architecture. The house emerges from its territory. Climate, culture and local material conditions inform every design decision, creating a space that encourages a more conscious way of inhabiting place.

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Cite: "Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC" 17 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185168/casa-bajura-bed-and-breakfast> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paola Quevedo-Santos

Casa Bajura / MAPA Arquitectos LLC

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