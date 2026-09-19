Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte

+ 18

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Barn, Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Brian Korte

Design Team: Josh Nieves

Architecture Offices: Clayton Korte

General Contractor: Woulbroun Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Buehler Engineering, Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Walsh Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kirk Consulting

City: Cayucos

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set along the eastern edge of a 150-acre property in California's Santa Lucia Range, 30 acres of which are planted with Syrah vines, this simple agricultural barn supports vineyard operations while honoring its unique Central Coast setting. Strategically positioned between the forest and vineyard, the 4,315-square-foot structure opens westward with broad bays, creating a direct connection to the working landscape. A generous roof overhang shades a functional work porch and shields the overhead doors from the intense afternoon sun, reinforcing the design's passive environmental strategies.