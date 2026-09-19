  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Barn
  4. United States
  5. Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte

Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte

Save

Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorCayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte - Image 1 of 23Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte - Image 5 of 23Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Barn, Commercial Architecture
Cayucos, United States
  • Architects: Clayton Korte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4315 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Casey Dunn, Ray Castro
  • Lead Architect: Clayton Korte
  • Lead Team: Brian Korte
  • Design Team: Josh Nieves
  • Architecture Offices: Clayton Korte
  • General Contractor: Woulbroun Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Buehler Engineering, Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Walsh Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kirk Consulting
  • City: Cayucos
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte - Image 5 of 23
© Casey Dunn

Text description provided by the architects. Set along the eastern edge of a 150-acre property in California's Santa Lucia Range, 30 acres of which are planted with Syrah vines, this simple agricultural barn supports vineyard operations while honoring its unique Central Coast setting. Strategically positioned between the forest and vineyard, the 4,315-square-foot structure opens westward with broad bays, creating a direct connection to the working landscape. A generous roof overhang shades a functional work porch and shields the overhead doors from the intense afternoon sun, reinforcing the design's passive environmental strategies.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Clayton Korte
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBarnCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte" 19 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185167/cayucos-ridge-barn-clayton-korte> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Casey Dunn

Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags