Cayucos Ridge Barn / Clayton Korte

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Architects: Clayton Korte
- Area: 4315 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Casey Dunn, Ray Castro
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Lead Architect: Clayton Korte
- Category: Barn, Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Brian Korte
- Design Team: Josh Nieves
- Architecture Offices: Clayton Korte
- General Contractor: Woulbroun Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Buehler Engineering, Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Walsh Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kirk Consulting
- City: Cayucos
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Set along the eastern edge of a 150-acre property in California's Santa Lucia Range, 30 acres of which are planted with Syrah vines, this simple agricultural barn supports vineyard operations while honoring its unique Central Coast setting. Strategically positioned between the forest and vineyard, the 4,315-square-foot structure opens westward with broad bays, creating a direct connection to the working landscape. A generous roof overhang shades a functional work porch and shields the overhead doors from the intense afternoon sun, reinforcing the design's passive environmental strategies.