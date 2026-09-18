Match House (Art Omi) Temporary Installation / Young Projects

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Architects: Young Projects
- Area: 10 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Alon Koppel, Bryan Zimmerman
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Lead Architects: Bryan Young, Noah Marciniak, and Caleb Ehly
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
- Design Team: Bryan Young, Caleb Ehly, Noah Marciniak
- General Contractor: Cauterskill Design Build LLC
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Beane Engineering
- City: Ghent
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Young Projects has a unique reputation for studying conventional material use and application, in order to reimagine new ways of employing the material. By iterating across scales of prototype, furniture, folly and eventually architecture, the investigations are carried out through meaningful collaborations between the studio and trusted makers and experts in their fields.