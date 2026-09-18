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Match House (Art Omi) Temporary Installation / Young Projects

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
Ghent, United States
  • Architects: Young Projects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alon Koppel, Bryan Zimmerman
  • Lead Architects: Bryan Young, Noah Marciniak, and Caleb Ehly
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© Bryan Zimmerman

Text description provided by the architects. Young Projects has a unique reputation for studying conventional material use and application, in order to reimagine new ways of employing the material. By iterating across scales of prototype, furniture, folly and eventually architecture, the investigations are carried out through meaningful collaborations between the studio and trusted makers and experts in their fields.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsUnited States
Cite: "Match House (Art Omi) Temporary Installation / Young Projects" 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185166/match-house-art-omi-2024-young-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alon Koppel

Match House (Art Omi) 临时装置 / Young Projects

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