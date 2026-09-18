Match House (Art Omi) Temporary Installation / Young Projects

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Text description provided by the architects. Young Projects has a unique reputation for studying conventional material use and application, in order to reimagine new ways of employing the material. By iterating across scales of prototype, furniture, folly and eventually architecture, the investigations are carried out through meaningful collaborations between the studio and trusted makers and experts in their fields.