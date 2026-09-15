Reconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL

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Theater, Restoration • Constitución, Chile Architects: Elemental

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Estudio Palma

Lead Architects: Alejandro Aravena, Juan Ignacio Cerda, Víctor Oddó, Diego Torres

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Category: Theater, Restoration

Architecture Team : Augusto Domínguez, Catarina Ribeiro, Álvaro Ascoz, Suyn Chia, Valentina Rojas, Andre Barros

Client: Ilustre Municipalidad de Constitución

Structural Engineering: VPA Ingenieros - Enzo Valladares

Acoustic Engineering: Absorbe - Verónica Wulf

Performing Arts Project: Ramón López

Electrical Engineering Proyecto Eléctrico: ICG S.A. - Carlos Gana

Sanitary Engineering Project: Patricio Moya

Landscape: Elemental

Environmental Project : Gustavo Concha

City: Constitución

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. On February 27, 2010, central Chile was struck by an 8.8-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, which was followed by a tsunami. More than half of the city of Constitución was devastated.