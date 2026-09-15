Reconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL

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Constitución, Chile
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Architects: Elemental
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Estudio Palma
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Lead Architects: Alejandro Aravena, Juan Ignacio Cerda, Víctor Oddó, Diego Torres
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- Category: Theater, Restoration
- Architecture Team : Augusto Domínguez, Catarina Ribeiro, Álvaro Ascoz, Suyn Chia, Valentina Rojas, Andre Barros
- Client: Ilustre Municipalidad de Constitución
- Structural Engineering: VPA Ingenieros - Enzo Valladares
- Acoustic Engineering: Absorbe - Verónica Wulf
- Performing Arts Project: Ramón López
- Electrical Engineering Proyecto Eléctrico: ICG S.A. - Carlos Gana
- Sanitary Engineering Project: Patricio Moya
- Landscape: Elemental
- Environmental Project : Gustavo Concha
- City: Constitución
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. On February 27, 2010, central Chile was struck by an 8.8-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, which was followed by a tsunami. More than half of the city of Constitución was devastated.