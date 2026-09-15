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Reconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL

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Reconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL - Interior PhotographyReconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL - Interior Photography, WoodReconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL - Exterior Photography, FacadeReconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL - Interior Photography, WoodReconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL - More Images+ 9

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Theater, Restoration
Constitución, Chile
  • Architects: Elemental
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Estudio Palma
  • Lead Architects: Alejandro Aravena, Juan Ignacio Cerda, Víctor Oddó, Diego Torres
  • Category: Theater, Restoration
  • Architecture Team : Augusto Domínguez, Catarina Ribeiro, Álvaro Ascoz, Suyn Chia, Valentina Rojas, Andre Barros
  • Client: Ilustre Municipalidad de Constitución
  • Structural Engineering: VPA Ingenieros - Enzo Valladares
  • Acoustic Engineering: Absorbe - Verónica Wulf
  • Performing Arts Project: Ramón López
  • Electrical Engineering Proyecto Eléctrico: ICG S.A. - Carlos Gana
  • Sanitary Engineering Project: Patricio Moya
  • Landscape: Elemental
  • Environmental Project : Gustavo Concha
  • City: Constitución
  • Country: Chile
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Reconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. On February 27, 2010, central Chile was struck by an 8.8-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, which was followed by a tsunami. More than half of the city of Constitución was devastated.

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Cite: "Reconstruction of the Constitución Municipal Theater / ELEMENTAL" [Reconstrucción Teatro Municipal de Constitución / ELEMENTAL] 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185162/reconstruction-of-the-constitucion-municipal-theater-elemental> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Estudio Palma

宪政市市立剧院重建项目 / ELEMENTAL

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