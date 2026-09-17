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Corner Villa / Super Void Space

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Corner Villa / Super Void Space - Image 2 of 29Corner Villa / Super Void Space - Exterior PhotographyCorner Villa / Super Void Space - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardCorner Villa / Super Void Space - Interior Photography, Living Room, StairsCorner Villa / Super Void Space - More Images+ 24

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Mazandaran , Iran
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Rana Siaghi, Shamim Parvane
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poolad Sazeh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Nooraneh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tarang
  • City: Mazandaran
  • Country: Iran
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Corner Villa / Super Void Space - Image 2 of 29
© Mohammad Hossein Hamzelouei

Text description provided by the architects. Set amidst the lush nature of northern Iran, this villa began with the search for the simplest possible form — a modest sloped volume that gradually evolved through its dialogue with climate, topography, domestic needs, and the play of light and landscape. As in our other projects, we sought to address three fundamental issues: the climate and the site, the client's aspirations, and the transformation of limitations into opportunities.

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Super Void Space
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Corner Villa / Super Void Space" 17 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185158/corner-villa-super-void-space> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mohammad Hossein Hamzelouei

角部别墅 / Super Void Space

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