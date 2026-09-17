Corner Villa / Super Void Space

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Architects: Super Void Space
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mohammad Hossein Hamzelouei
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Lead Architects: Nima Mirza Mohamadi
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Text description provided by the architects. Set amidst the lush nature of northern Iran, this villa began with the search for the simplest possible form — a modest sloped volume that gradually evolved through its dialogue with climate, topography, domestic needs, and the play of light and landscape. As in our other projects, we sought to address three fundamental issues: the climate and the site, the client's aspirations, and the transformation of limitations into opportunities.