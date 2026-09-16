Darnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell

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Salisbury, United Kingdom
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Architects: Richmond Bell
- Area: 31 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:French + Tye
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Lead Architects: James Bell
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Small Scale
- Design Team: Matthew Mudd
- General Contractor: Ecologic
- City: Salisbury
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Anne's Art Studio, designed by Richmond Bell Architects, is a contemporary garden studio created specifically for an artist and carefully positioned within the existing landscape. Located at the rear of the house, the building sits beneath a canopy of mature trees and is surrounded by the garden, allowing it to feel naturally connected to its setting. Rather than appearing as a separate structure placed within the garden, the studio has been thoughtfully designed to complement and respond to its surroundings.