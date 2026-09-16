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Darnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell

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Darnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell - Exterior Photography, GardenDarnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell - Interior Photography, WoodDarnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell - Image 4 of 18Darnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, ChairDarnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Small Scale
Salisbury, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Richmond Bell
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:French + Tye
  • Lead Architects: James Bell
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Darnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell - Exterior Photography, Garden
© French + Tye

Text description provided by the architects. Anne's Art Studio, designed by Richmond Bell Architects, is a contemporary garden studio created specifically for an artist and carefully positioned within the existing landscape. Located at the rear of the house, the building sits beneath a canopy of mature trees and is surrounded by the garden, allowing it to feel naturally connected to its setting. Rather than appearing as a separate structure placed within the garden, the studio has been thoughtfully designed to complement and respond to its surroundings.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureOtherSmall ScaleUnited Kingdom

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureOtherSmall ScaleUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Darnaway - A Studio for Anne / Richmond Bell" 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185106/darnaway-a-studio-for-anne-richmond-bell> ISSN 0719-8884

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© French + Tye

Darnaway - Anne 的工作室 / Richmond Bell

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