Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Yearly Plan House has officially opened at Luhu in Chengdu. Its design concept is distilled into three core dimensions: the reinterpretation of the original architectural structure, the capture of Chengdu's urban temperament, and the creation of a space envisioned as an "art container filled with light."