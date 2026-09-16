Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects

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Chengdu, China
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Architects: Hui Pan Architects
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Ce Wang
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Manufacturers: GANWU, PanDOMO, yearly plan
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Lead Architects: Hui Pan
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- Category: Renovation, Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Pan Hui, Li Yingpei, Yu Zelong
- Contractor: GARTNER Facades (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Construction Drawing Co Design Firm: Shanghai Chengyu Space Design Co., Ltd.
- Supervision: Frenchhouse
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Yearly Plan House has officially opened at Luhu in Chengdu. Its design concept is distilled into three core dimensions: the reinterpretation of the original architectural structure, the capture of Chengdu's urban temperament, and the creation of a space envisioned as an "art container filled with light."