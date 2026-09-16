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Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects

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Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects - Exterior PhotographyYearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects - Interior PhotographyYearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects - Image 4 of 38Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects - Image 5 of 38Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects - More Images+ 33

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Renovation, Retail Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Hui Pan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ce Wang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GANWU, PanDOMO, yearly plan
  • Lead Architects: Hui Pan
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Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects - Image 25 of 38
© Ce Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Yearly Plan House has officially opened at Luhu in Chengdu. Its design concept is distilled into three core dimensions: the reinterpretation of the original architectural structure, the capture of Chengdu's urban temperament, and the creation of a space envisioned as an "art container filled with light."

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Yearly Plan House / Hui Pan Architects" 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185098/yearly-plan-house-hui-pan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ce Wang

Yearly Plan House / 潘晖建筑设计工作室

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