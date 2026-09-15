Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos

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Architects: Plano Humano Arquitectos
- Area: 355 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:João Morgado
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- Category: Public Architecture, Community
- Coordination: Vitór Sá
- Project Team: José Pedro Fernandes, Carolina Balsinha, Rui Sequeira, Nancy Boleto
- Principal Architects: Pedro Ferreira e Helena Vieira
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GAPLR
- General Construction: Ideawood, Obragoito
- Country: Portugal
The construction of the Mata do Paraíso Scouting Park was promoted by the Municipality of Vila Franca de Xira, with co-financing from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), to address the lack of infrastructure supporting scouting in the municipality.