  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos

Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos

Save

Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos - Image 2 of 27Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood, ColumnMata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos - Image 4 of 27Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos - Image 5 of 27Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Public Architecture, Community
Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos - Image 7 of 27
© João Morgado

The construction of the Mata do Paraíso Scouting Park was promoted by the Municipality of Vila Franca de Xira, with co-financing from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), to address the lack of infrastructure supporting scouting in the municipality.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plano Humano Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityPortugal
Cite: "Mata do Paraíso Scout Park / Plano Humano Arquitectos" [Parque Escu(o)tista da Mata do Paraíso / Plano Humano Arquitectos] 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185070/mata-do-paraiso-scout-park-plano-humano-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© João Morgado

Mata do Paraíso 童军公园 / Plano Humano Arquitectos

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags