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Crux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio

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Crux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio - Exterior PhotographyCrux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio - Interior PhotographyCrux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio - Interior PhotographyCrux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio - Exterior PhotographyCrux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Sports Architecture, Gymnasium
Austin, United States
  • Design Team: Minta Stohrer, Michael Rahmatoulin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structures TX
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aptus Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acton Partners, Contour Collective Accessibility Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Spectrum Lighting
  • General Contractor: Aday and Associates
  • City: Austin
  • Country: United States
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Crux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio - Exterior Photography
© Leonid Furmansky

Text description provided by the architects. The new Crux South location in Austin, Texas, designed by Derrington Building Studio, transforms a former gravel lot into a neighborhood hub centered on movement, gathering and community. Crux South is the brand's most ambitious project yet, bringing together a climbing gym, local coffee shop Switchback Coffee, a future tenant space and an outdoor food truck plaza on a single site.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumUnited States
Cite: "Crux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio" 15 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185069/crux-south-climbing-gym-derrington-building-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Leonid Furmansky

Crux South 攀岩馆 / Derrington Building Studio

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