Crux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio

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Austin, United States
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Architects: Derrington Building Studio
- Area: 40000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Leonid Furmansky
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Lead Architects: Tim Derrington
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- Category: Sports Architecture, Gymnasium
- Design Team: Minta Stohrer, Michael Rahmatoulin
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structures TX
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aptus Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acton Partners, Contour Collective Accessibility Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Spectrum Lighting
- General Contractor: Aday and Associates
- City: Austin
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The new Crux South location in Austin, Texas, designed by Derrington Building Studio, transforms a former gravel lot into a neighborhood hub centered on movement, gathering and community. Crux South is the brand's most ambitious project yet, bringing together a climbing gym, local coffee shop Switchback Coffee, a future tenant space and an outdoor food truck plaza on a single site.