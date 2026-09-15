Crux South Climbing Gym / Derrington Building Studio

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Category: Sports Architecture, Gymnasium

Design Team: Minta Stohrer, Michael Rahmatoulin

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structures TX

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aptus Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acton Partners, Contour Collective Accessibility Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Spectrum Lighting

General Contractor: Aday and Associates

City: Austin

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Crux South location in Austin, Texas, designed by Derrington Building Studio, transforms a former gravel lot into a neighborhood hub centered on movement, gathering and community. Crux South is the brand's most ambitious project yet, bringing together a climbing gym, local coffee shop Switchback Coffee, a future tenant space and an outdoor food truck plaza on a single site.