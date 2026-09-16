Kaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of Pablo Luna Studio

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Category: Lodging

Interior Design: Studio Isla

Bathroom Design: Studio Ahti

City: Bali

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Fire Villa is part of Kaymana, a hospitality complex in Uluwatu, Bali, conceived around the ideas of radiance, revelation, and awe. Its warm, honey-colored bamboo structure captures the radiating energy of the sun. The form of the building is designed to maximize the entry of natural light, allowing it to filter through the gaps in the bamboo stalks and generate an ever-changing spectacle of light and shadow throughout the day.