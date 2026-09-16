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Kaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio

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Kaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior PhotographyKaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Living RoomKaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, LightingKaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 5 of 18Kaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - More Images+ 13

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Lodging
Bali, Indonesia
  • Architects: Pablo Luna Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  271
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Category: Lodging
  • Interior Design: Studio Isla
  • Bathroom Design: Studio Ahti
  • City: Bali
  • Country: Indonesia
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Kaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Pablo Luna Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Fire Villa is part of Kaymana, a hospitality complex in Uluwatu, Bali, conceived around the ideas of radiance, revelation, and awe. Its warm, honey-colored bamboo structure captures the radiating energy of the sun. The form of the building is designed to maximize the entry of natural light, allowing it to filter through the gaps in the bamboo stalks and generate an ever-changing spectacle of light and shadow throughout the day.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingIndonesia
Cite: "Kaymana Bali - Fire Villa / Pablo Luna Studio" 16 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185068/kaymana-bali-fire-villa-pablo-luna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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Courtesy of Pablo Luna Studio

Kaymana Bali - 烈焰别墅 / Pablo Luna Studio

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